Fox Host: Americans Will Get Vaccinated If They Are Told Not To

Fox News host Julie Banderas argued on Thursday that vaccine mandates don't work in the United States because Americans are like 5-year-old children who do the opposite of what they are told.

Banderas explained her theory during an interview with a former Trump official.

"I'm all for vaccinations -- got all three shots myself -- but I think the problem is when you tell somebody they have to do it, they purposely don't want to do it. I think more and more Americans are actually are more turned off by the vaccine simply like you would a child. When I tell my 5-year-old not to do something, he does it," Banderas said.

"So maybe it's best not to tell the American people what to do and maybe they'll do the right thing!" she exclaimed. "I don't know. That's just the mom of three talking."

An examination of four studies conducted in 2021 found that vaccine mandates increase vaccination intentions.

