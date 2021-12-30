The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rand Paul Flips Out Over 'Fraud,' But He's Just Mad About 'Elections'

It’s difficult to determine why Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a Duke University School of Medicine grad, believed that legal voting by Democrats somehow equated to stealing elections, but according to a recent tweet by the senator, that’s exactly what he thought. 

Good thing that wasn’t on a test to become a senator. Fail! 

Referring to an article published in the uber-conservative Washington Examiner, Paul accused Democrats of “stealing” elections by persuading people to vote for them—of course, that is exactly how democracy works last time we checked. 

Paul’s tweet read: “How to steal an election: ‘Seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results.’”

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/rand-paul-flips-out-over-fraud-hes-just

