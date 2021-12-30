The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Denver Gunman McLeod Left Plenty Of Clues To Violent Rampage

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Denver Gunman McLeod Left Plenty Of Clues To Violent Rampage

Although it is believed Dylan McLeod knew most of his victims, his writings indicate a violent, right-wing personality. From CBS Denver:

McCleod formed a publishing company in the mid-2000s called Flat Black Ink. The company’s status with the state has been delinquent for several years. But McCleod published three books via the company entitled ‘Sanction’, ‘Sanction II’ and ‘Sanction III’, under the pseudonym Roman McClay. Online readers note on Amazon that the books contain rants about topics like diversity, women, globalization and fantasies about killing people.

The Daily Beast analyzed McLeod’s social media posts:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/denver-gunman-mcleod-left-plenty-clues

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version