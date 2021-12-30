Climate Change? This Week Warmer In Alaska Than San Diego

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 17:29 Hits: 1

As parts of Alaska obliterated high-temperature records earlier this week, meteorologists and climate scientists warned that extreme heat and rainfall are the new normal in the nation's largest state and other Arctic and subarctic zones.

On Sunday, the town of Kodiak in southern Alaska hit 67°F—seven degrees warmer than the daytime high in San Diego—and shattering the December record for Alaska by nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The town also broke the local December record by more than 20 degrees.

"I would not have thought such a thing possible," Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, tweeted Tuesday.

CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said that "we've become somewhat numb to these 'never before seen' extremes in temperature and weather as climate change continues to push the envelope on what is possible all over the globe."

"In and around the Arctic this is especially true, where temperatures have been rising around twice as fast as the rest of the planet," he added.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/climate-change-week-warmer-alaska-san