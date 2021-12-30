Trouble In Paradise: Alex Jones Will 'Dish Dirt' On Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 17:58 Hits: 2

The snake eats itself...

“Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.” — Lord Damp Nut to Alex Jones, December 2015.

(Announcer’s Voice) “He let him down.”

Or maybe this is some sort of parable about a lack of honor amongst thieves?

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is threatening to “dish all the dirt” on Donald Trump to get back at the ex-president over his endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Ya, we all wish Trump would do the right thing,” Jones said on his Wednesday afternoon InfoWars program, before urging his listeners to “move on” from Trump due to his glowing endorsement of the vaccine. “In fact, maybe—you know what—to get Trump’s attention,” he continued, “maybe I should just dish all the dirt—you know what, you know what—I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour.” Jones added: “It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not!” read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/trouble-paradise-alex-jones-will-dish-dirt