Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 18:58 Hits: 1

President Biden on Wednesday ordered flags outside government buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the late Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.), who died on Tuesday at the age of 82.Biden directed flags outside the White House, military posts, embassies...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/587615-biden-orders-flags-at-half-staff-for-harry-reid