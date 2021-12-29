GUILTY: Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On 5 Counts

BREAKING NEWS to make you smile. Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged one time girlfriend, and partner in (literal) crime has been found guilty of 5 out of 6 counts in court related to her role in the trafficking and transportation of minors for sexual victimization by Jeffrey Epstein and others.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement following the verdict:

