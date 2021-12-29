The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
A+ A A-

Fox News Guest Compares Ghislaine Maxwell Case To Hunter Biden's Laptop

  • Print
Details
Category: World Politics
Hits: 2
Fox News Guest Compares Ghislaine Maxwell Case To Hunter Biden's Laptop

After the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict came in, Fox News interviewed Brett Tolman, a former federal prosecutor. Tolman immediately castigated the DOJ for not prosecuting Hunter Biden for his laptop contents.

The Fox News host asked Tolman if the DOJ is going to be forming more task forces to help stop sex rings and other illegal activities perpetrated by the very rich and influential people who are able to protect themselves from prosecution.

"Do you see the DOJ responding with some time of similar task force for similar formalized approach to try and really eradicate these in the future?"

"We have seen that the DOJ has become more and more political and the concern that many of us have is that the department's judgment is thrown out based on the politics of the time with a particular target of an investigation," Tolman replied.

How was the Ghislaine Maxwell trial a political partisan affair? It was not.

"We still don't know whether charges are gonna be brought on the laptop of Hunter Biden. We know it's being investigated in other states by US Attorneys but we've heard nothing," Tolman said.

Instead of commenting on her actual question, Tolman linked Hunter Biden, the laptop (Nobody knows if it's his), to Epstein, to Maxwell, to underage girls, to sex crimes and ultimately to pedophilia.

What a piece of sh*t.

This is an attempt to revive the QAnon fantasy of Pizzagate.

It's despicable.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/fox-news-equates-ghislaine-maxwell-verdict

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015