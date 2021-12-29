Biden will speak by phone with Putin as Russia ramps up presence on Ukraine border

The request for a call on Thursday came from the Kremlin. The White House said, "It will take a high level of engagement to address this and to try to find a path to de-escalation."

(Image credit: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/29/1068842676/biden-will-speak-by-phone-with-putin-as-russia-ramps-up-presence-on-ukraine-bord