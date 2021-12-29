A Tribute To Harry Reid's Legendary Kindness

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 14:13 Hits: 2

Natalie Ravitz, a former political staffer, wrote a lovely tribute to the late Harry Reid last night on Twitter:

Please bear with the thread, but Harry Reid meant a lot to me and I want to share a short story about why. In 2002, I was press secretary for Senator Paul Wellstone’s re-election campaign in Minnesota.

On Oct 25, 2002, Paul, his wife Sheila, daughter Marcia, my colleagues Tom, Mary and Will, and two pilots were killed in a plane crash. Harry Reid was one of the first of Paul’s colleagues to fly in. Still in shock, I spent all day taking him around to events and sorting politics.

At the end of the day, I took him back to the airport. I was driving Will’s car. The same big black SUV that Will drove Paul and me in to most campaign events.

Someone must have told Reid that Will was my boyfriend. And that at one point in the schedule, I was meant to be on the plane with Paul. It was a fluke I wasn’t that day.

When we went to say goodbye, he asked if he could speak to me alone. He then walked me out to his private plane - a casino jet they had chartered- and asked me to come sit inside with him.

I hesitated. He said: I know what you lost and I know whose car you drove today. And I don’t want you to be afraid to get on a plane for the rest of your life. So let’s just go sit together for a little while.

read more