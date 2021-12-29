Arizona State Senator Hate-Tweets About Jesus On Christmas

Well, if it isn't the bigoted, aggressively racist, illiterate Jesus-freak from Arizona, State Senator Wendy Rogers!

I stand with Jesus, Robert E Lee, and the Cleveland Indians - all being canceled by the satanic communists. But they can never cancel Jesus - he will have the last word. He is the Word. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas, everyone! She stands with Jesus, who's being canceled by commies, who can't cancel him! Or is she saying that she stands with Jesus, Lee, and the Indians all being cancelled by the satanic commies? Because that's something I can get behind, if it turns out she just doesn't know how to type or use an em-dash. Nah, it's the first one. She's being a racist moron.

Oh, and she's from Arizona, but she is totally standing with the Cleveland "Indians" (not a team anymore - they're called the "Guardians") and Robert E. Lee (not alive anymore,) so bring back slavery, and can we get some more indigenous people for her to subjugate in the name of manifest destiny, please? Or at least can the Diamondbacks start doing some foul, racist gestures at their baseball games to make this tw*t feel like she's asserting her alleged white supremacy?

