Dr Oz, Wife Caught Cursing Out Reporter When They Thought Call Was Over

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 16:14 Hits: 7

Except for the fact that Dr. Mehmet Oz might actually become a U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, a state he doesn’t live in, Oliva Nuzzi's profile of him in New York Magazine is pretty darned funny. Especially her recounting of what happened when she tried to interview Oz. Unable to reach him, Nuzzi called his wife, Lisa:

“How did you get my number?” she asked sharply. I told her that her number was listed in public records, and this annoyed her too. “Oh,” she said, “I should have gotten rid of that.” I was about to explain that public records don’t work that way, but she cut in. “Have a nice day,” she said, but it sounded like a cross between the way women of the South say “Bless your heart” and men of Brooklyn call some asshole “pal” after being cut off in traffic. Then she hung up. Or she thought she did.

As it turned out, Lisa Oz had not ended the call but connected her phone to her vehicle’s sound system so that Nuzzi was able to hear the Oz's argue about her for more than four minutes. A sampling:

“She’s down at the office,” Dr. Oz said. “Your father called and said there’s a reporter from The New Yorker waiting for me down there who said she had an appointment … We?! We had an appointment to meet today!” He said this last thing with acid sarcasm. “You think she made it up?” Mrs. Oz asked. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/dr-oz-and-wife-caught-cursing-out-reporter