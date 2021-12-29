Florida Mayor: DeSantis Disappeared During Omicron Explosion

Articles

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings called out Governor Ron DeSantis for being MIA during this latest COVID surge in Florida.

The AP reports Mayor Jerry Demings said local municipalities have to fend for themselves with no help from the state to deal with the omicron variant.

"Florida hit a new record for daily cases last weekend, with the state reporting 32,850 new cases on Saturday. The state reported more than 29,000 new cases on Tuesday."

Dennings also said the restrictions DeSantis put on all of Florida are hindering their efforts to combat the new variant.

Our residents, all Florida residents, should be outraged and they should ask the question, ‘Where is our state? Where is our governor? Where is Ron DeSantis now?’ When is the last time you saw the governor do a press briefing on COVID-19?” said Demings, a Democrat.

Ron DeSantis continues to suck up to the anti-vax and MAGA crowd while letting the rest of the state suffer during the latest COVID surge.

He is more interested in creating his own personal secret police force, than protecting his constituents.

Does this remind you of anybody?

