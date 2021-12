Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 21:34 Hits: 4

After the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block private citizens from suing abortion providers, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants to use the Texas strategy as a model for gun control.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/28/1068587838/newsom-proposes-individuals-sue-others-over-banned-guns-like-the-texas-abortion-