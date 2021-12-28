Dershowitz Smears Archbishop Tutu As AntiSemitic On Fox News

Articles

Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Alan Dershowitz certainly doesn't have any compunctions of his own about speaking ill of the dead, especially if that person didn't have the slavish devotion to Israel Dershowitz demands, and bonus points in his sick mind if that person is a Black icon of peace, like Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He went on Fox to take the opportunity to malign Tutu just two days after the beloved world leader died at the age of 90.

"The world is mourning Bishop Tutu, who just died the other day. Can I remind the world that although he did some good things, a lot of good things on apartheid, the man was a rampant antiSemite and bigot," spewed Dershowitz.

Here we go.

"The man minimized the Holocaust. The man compared Israel to Nazi Germany. When we're tearing down statues of Jefferson and Lincoln and Washington, let's not build statues to a deeply, deeply flawed man, like Bishop Tutu. Let's make sure that history remembers both the goods he did and the awful, awful bads that he did as well."

"Bads he did?" Like identifying with the Palestinian cause, having lived through decades of apartheid in South Africa? Like reminding Jewish people of what it felt like to be stripped of their land and citizenship and treated as less than human? How myopic and racist is it for Dershowitz to demand this fealty to Israel from the man who helped dismantle South African apartheid? These are vile comments to utter in the wake of a man like Tutu's death.

