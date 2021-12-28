There's A Literal White Nationalist 'Curriculum' For Home Schoolers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 21:08 Hits: 7

Designed for ages 4 and up, the School of the West bills itself as an online educational resource for home-schooling families. White families, that is.

The focus is on the study of “white wellbeing,” within a curriculum of history, math, science, and the arts designed for “Westernkind,” meaning white boys and girls, according to the site, to help them “develop self-esteem” and “the truth of their heritage.”

The site was launched by a man who refers to himself only as “Brant,” but who The Daily Beast and Anti-Defamation League extremism researcher Mark Pitcavage identify as Brant Williams.

Williams says in one of the introductory videos that the site gives parents an “alternate way of teaching children,” calling the school “a role model” to address “the many problems in the public education system.”

He goes on to list the problems as “confusing gender roles,” “forced gender transgenderism,” “intentional misrepresentation of history,” and of course, “a ton of anti-white propaganda.”

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/theres-literal-white-nationalist