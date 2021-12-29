The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It's Never Too Late To Become An Expert

Regardless of the topic, it's never been easier to become an expert in that particular field, thanks to the University of Facebook*! Heck, you can even gain expertise in several areas, all at the same time! And if you gain a high enough level of expertise in multiple fields, you could gain the honorary title of Facebook Karen!

Watch for yourself:

*University of Facebook was formerly known as Trump University.

Open thread below...

