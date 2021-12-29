It's Never Too Late To Become An Expert

Articles

Regardless of the topic, it's never been easier to become an expert in that particular field, thanks to the University of Facebook*! Heck, you can even gain expertise in several areas, all at the same time! And if you gain a high enough level of expertise in multiple fields, you could gain the honorary title of Facebook Karen!

Watch for yourself:

Never too late to become an expert, you guys. pic.twitter.com/bhY6mwUUHT — Dan ???????? (@DaytimeDan) December 22, 2021

*University of Facebook was formerly known as Trump University.

Open thread below...

