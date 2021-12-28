Here’s What It’s Like When The Right-Wing Mob Tries To Get Your Book Banned

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021

September 2021: A blonde white woman takes the podium at a school board meeting for Lake Travis Independent School District, west of Austin, Texas. She claims that instead of speaking about a need for a second high school — the subject of the meeting — she had been “sidetracked” by something she read in a young adult novel that’s available in middle schools in the area. She was here to talk about that instead.

The parent, named Kara Bell, began to read.

“A Mexican is a Mexican is a Mexican … Take her out back, we boys figured, then: hand on the titties; put it in her coin box; put it in her cornhole.” They were quotes, cherry-picked and context-free, from the book titled “Out of Darkness.”

