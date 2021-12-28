The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McCaskill: Trump Needs To Be Prosecuted And Put Behind Bars

Yesterday, Nicolle Wallace asked former Sen. Claire McCaskill to explain what would happen with the Jan. 6th committee.

"The prosecutor in me wants to lay this out like an opening statement," McCaskill said.

"We know Trump was watching TV. He watched TV all day long for four years. He watched all the channels. We can go through and we can put the images at a specific time. And we can then fill in the text messages, the phone calls that were flooding the White House saying, get him to call them off. Now, what was he watching on TV at those moments? He was watching windows being broken. He was watching police officers being stabbed with flag poles. He was watching people hang from the balcony in the Senate. He was watching people carry around government property proudly like trophies in the Capitol.

"And frankly, he was watching a confrontation at the door of the house where someone was killed. This is what he was watching. And he liked it. He liked it. He thought this, what you are seeing right now, was terrific. Give me those facts. Give me those timelines, and give me a jury. I'm just telling you, any responsible leader would want to end the violence, not provoke it. That's what he did that day. And that's what this committee is going to lay out. And that's where Merrick Garland is either going to rise to the occasion or go down in infamy as one of the worst attorney generals in this country's history," she said.

Wallace said she never heard McCaskill put it so bluntly.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/mccaskill-trump-needs-be-prosecuted-and

