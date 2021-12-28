Fox News Is On Cleanup Patrol For The 'Let's Go Brandon' Troll

Fox News called out their C-Team to run interference for the son of a Navy SEAL who thought it would be cute to insult the president so he could get a viral Instagram post. It was pathetic and so is Jared Schmeck.

Before I start in on Fox News and this whole "Let's go Brandon" troll, let me just say that I'd have no problem with any of these whacknuts just coming out and saying "fck Biden," because at least that would be honest.

Hell, back in the dark times when Trump was in office, this gift from a dear friend was out and proud on my desk, prompting me every day to go on.

Credit: Karoli Kuns

Every day, I gave that lying, thieving, treasonous son of a bitch the salute as I sipped my coffee. And I am not sorry for having that attitude toward a Putin worshipping white supremacist. I'd say it to his face in a hot second, too.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/fox-news-jared-schmeck