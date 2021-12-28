Joe Concha, Fox Contributor, Mad About 'Conspiracy Theories'

On America's Newsroom Monday, resident media critic from The Hill and Fox News contributor Joe Concha attacked Biden's Chief of Staff for apparently tweeting too many conspiracy theorists, like Joy Reid and Jennifer Rubin.

I kid you not.

To Republicans like Concha, who have enabled the Trump administration's worst behaviors, Ron Klain isn't doing any work at all because he's retweeting articles at various times of the day.

Gillian Turner used the 'some people are critical' meme to bash Klain because of how much he is tweeting, without naming any names, of course.

But guess who Concha considers to be conspiracy theorists? MSNBC host Joy Reid and Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin.

Concha, who has a history of hyperventilating over race issues when those being racist are called out for it, attacked Reid.

"[Klain] He should be focused on solutions instead of spin," Concha complained. "In terms of who he tweets and retweets. Joy Reid is like the Alex Jones of cable news, a conspiracy theorist and a person that plays the race card from the bottom of the deck."

WTF?

Did Joy Reid, call the Sandy Hook massacre a false flag operation like Alex Jones did, Mr. Concha?

Does Joy Reid believe like Alex Jones does that alien invading forces, not of this world are attacking humanity?

Does Joe Concha even know what a conspiracy theory is?

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/joe-concha-flips-out-ron-klain-tweets