Who's Paying Anti-Mask Nuts To Storm NYC Fast Food Joints?

If I had more psychological training, I might look into whether Army vet Mitchell Bosch, seen above in a Martin Luther King, Jr. hoodie, has had problems adjusting to civilian life.

Bosch was at the January 6 riot, though it's unclear whether he entered the Capitol Building.

He's been arrested three times recently for engaging in anti-mask demonstrations at food joints in New York City.

The latest, in a Burger King, he asked his "compatriots" to lock arms and appeared to arrange his handcuffing so it would look good on camera.

Twitter of course, had a field day. But seriously, is someone paying him to do this? It's got Tea Party vibes.

Toxic masculinity and immaturity with an agenda are a deadly combination. — David Asher (@DavedashAshe) December 28, 2021

Love the way he tries to figure out how to video himself getting handcuffed. — BQuiet (@SoCoHermit) December 28, 2021 read more

