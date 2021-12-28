The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Peter Navarro Admits To Role In Presidential Coup Attempt

Category: World Politics
The Daily Beast reports that in Peter Navarro's new book, he admits planning a fascist coup to overthrow the will of the American people.

Navarro along with Bannon and 100 Republican Congressmen, including Ted Cruz and Paul Gosar, wanted to circumvent the electoral vote system and install Trump as a fascist leader.

"We spent a lot of time lining up over 100 congressmen, including some senators. It started out perfectly. At 1 p.m., Gosar and Cruz did exactly what was expected of them,” Navarro told The Daily Beast. “It was a perfect plan. And it all predicated on peace and calm on Capitol Hill. We didn’t even need any protestors, because we had over 100 congressmen committed to it.”

That last sentence appears to be either a cover-up of the insurrection itself. They needed the seditionists because Pence refused to take part in their coup.

Remember, the attack on the U.S. Capitol delayed the counting of the electoral votes for many hours, just what Trump and Navarro wanted.

Their supposed plan was to delay the counting of the electoral votes for 24 hours, using televised speeches that would bypass the MSM. This would apply extreme pressure to force former VP Mike Pence to send electoral votes back to states where Republican-led legislatures would overturn the results and unceremoniously award Trump the presidency.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/peter-navarro-admits-role-presidential

