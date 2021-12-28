'The View' Having A Hard Time Replacing Meghan McCain

Articles

[Above, yes, there really is a "Meghan McCain's Worst Moments on The View, PART 5" on YouTube - eds.]

I gotta hand it to "The View." Now that they've fired Meghan McCain, it's a good show. And they do have a panel of smart, politically astute women without insisting any of them be a blonde hottie miniskirt under-30. Unlike, say, the crotch couch at Outnumbered.

But their job description to replace Meghan McCain makes me laugh and laugh and laugh.

BWA hahahahahahahahahaha

(inhale)

hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/rh9va8bp3p — Frances Langum ???? (@bluegal) December 27, 2021

I mean really. You can have a MAGA insane person or a person who is profoundly unpopular with the Republican base, which is Trump worshippers. This is not a Venn diagram with any overlapping curves, folks.

If you feel you MUST have a Republican voice on your show, and I have to ask in the Year of our Lord 2021, why? Just pick...

