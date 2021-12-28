Ron Johnson Wants The Unvaxed To Die Proudly, Part Infinity

. Earth911
Ron "Mouthwash" Johnson is at it again.
Speaking with a delirious Sean Duffy on Fox, the Senator from Wisconsin denied vaccines are effective AT ALL because the omicron variant infects those who have been vaxed.
"We all hoped and prayed that the vaccines would be 100% effective and 100% safe, but they’re not! We know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch covid, they can transmit covid, so what’s the point?!" asked this doofus.
The point is, Ron, people who are vaccinated are far less likely to be hospitalized and die.
One of my colleagues here noted that "Everyone with a dead unvaxxed relative who's been listening to these right-wing a**holes needs to sue them all into oblivion."
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/ron-johnson-wants-unvaxed-die-proudly-part
