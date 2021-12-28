The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
A+ A A-

Kayleigh McEnany Twists Biden's Comment So She Can Lie

  • Print
Details
Category: World Politics
Hits: 3
Kayleigh McEnany Twists Biden's Comment So She Can Lie

Fox News and the entire wingnutosphere jumped on five seconds of President Biden's Covid discussion to defend traitor Trump and attack him over federal response to Covid.

Early Monday morning I received a text from one of my Republican family members that I'm very close to from the wingnut outfit Breaking911 using a 4-second clip of president Biden to create another bogus scandal.

I knew immediately this would be all over Fox News yesterday, but apparently they're so in love with it that Fox and Friends' B team opened up with it this morning and continued to transmit their faux outrage throughout their show.

The gist is that Fox and others took Biden of context to lie and use what he said in October of 2020 against him 18 months later, as if conditions on the ground today are exactly the same as when Trump told Americans to drink bleach and take hydroxychloroquine to cure COVID.

After they aired the short, out of context clip, serial liar Kaylee McEnany echoed Biden's first few words and said,"'There's no federal solution', but this is the same guy who said he had a plan, and he hid in his basement, he had a secret plan?"

vlcsnap-2021-12-28-10h49m13s233

She then showed this tweet from 14 months ago when Biden blasted Traitor Trump's horrible response to the pandemic.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/kayleigh-mcenany-lies-covid

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015