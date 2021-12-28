Kayleigh McEnany Twists Biden's Comment So She Can Lie

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Fox News and the entire wingnutosphere jumped on five seconds of President Biden's Covid discussion to defend traitor Trump and attack him over federal response to Covid.
Early Monday morning I received a text from one of my Republican family members that I'm very close to from the wingnut outfit Breaking911 using a 4-second clip of president Biden to create another bogus scandal.
I knew immediately this would be all over Fox News yesterday, but apparently they're so in love with it that Fox and Friends' B team opened up with it this morning and continued to transmit their faux outrage throughout their show.
The gist is that Fox and others took Biden of context to lie and use what he said in October of 2020 against him 18 months later, as if conditions on the ground today are exactly the same as when Trump told Americans to drink bleach and take hydroxychloroquine to cure COVID.
After they aired the short, out of context clip, serial liar Kaylee McEnany echoed Biden's first few words and said,"'There's no federal solution', but this is the same guy who said he had a plan, and he hid in his basement, he had a secret plan?"
She then showed this tweet from 14 months ago when Biden blasted Traitor Trump's horrible response to the pandemic.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/kayleigh-mcenany-lies-covid
