Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 14:11 Hits: 9

The same people who organized Trump’s fateful rally on the Ellipse had something else in store on Jan. 6: a separate, previously unreported rally planned in front of the Supreme Court.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/january-6-supreme-court-rally-insurrection?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=january-6-supreme-court-rally-insurrection