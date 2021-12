Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 23:33 Hits: 1

To wrap up the year, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew looks back at what Americans thought about some of the biggest political and cultural issues of 2021. They play a game of “Guess What Americans Think,” in which they guess Americans’ opinions on a wide variety of topics, including Elon Musk, inflation and Britney Spears.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/what-americans-thought-about-covid-inflation-and-britney-spears-in-2021/