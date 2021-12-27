The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crookie Award For Worst Prediction Of 2021: Hugh Hewitt

Hugh Hewitt is often wrong, we get it.

But THIS wrong? Whoo boy. h/t Scarce, source: Politico.

“I would just say to everybody: It will be fine. Everything’s going to be fine,” said Hugh Hewitt to Megyn Kelly on her podcast on the morning of January 6th about the peaceful transition of power.

Congratulations, Hugh Hewitt. You win the 2021 Crookie for "Worst Prediction of the Year."

Runner up: Everyone at Madison Cawthorn's wedding, and those who declared that Covid was "over."

Excellent predictions? I gotta hand it to this guy:

