Is It A Christmas Movie Or Not?

One thing that is a constant at this time of year is the age old argument between people on whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Even my dear and wonderful colleagues here at Crooks and Liars are not immune from that discussion.

Thank goodness that Roy Woods, Jr. of The Daily Show settles that question once and for all. Sorry, Red Painter, but it IS so a Christmas movie!

Open thread below if you wish to agree with me and Roy Woods, Jr....

