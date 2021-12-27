Progressives Are The Soul Of The Democratic Party

Articles

Published on Monday, 27 December 2021

"I am so proud to have Blue America join our broad coalition. As an organizer and mother, I am running to take on the lobbyists and corporate donors who block the policies we desperately need, including common sense gun control, affordable prescription drugs, and Medicare for All. With Blue America supporting that mission, I know we can win this race, and bring change to working families across New York’s Third Congressional District"

-Melanie D'Arrigo

Howie: I grew up in Nassau County and went to college in Suffolk County. The two make up the bulk of NY-03, the North Shore congressional district that's been in Democratic hands for 2 decades. Trump has made inroads on Long Island but Biden won NY-03 by over 10 points and last year the incumbent, Tom Suozzi, who is making a run for governor, was reelected 56.0% to 43.5%.

