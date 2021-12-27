Fox Prepares Audience For Possibility Of Manchin Deal On BBB

Articles

Fox has been singing the praises of Joe Manchin for his opposition to the Build Back Better bill ever since his appearance on Fox News Sunday last week, but they seem to be hedging their bets for what's to come next year.

On this Sunday's Fox & Friends, after trashing an op-ed in The Hill titled Miserly Manchin stole Christmas and hope from American families, and attacking progressives who have dared to voice their displeasure with Manchin, the hosts proceeded to attack the Build Back Better legislation, reading talking points from an op-ed written by the president of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association.

Carly Shimkus then admitted what the network has mainly been ignoring for the last week, and that's the fact that the White House, Democrats, and Manchin himself aren't done talking.

SHIMKUS: That's one side of the equation. The other side though is Todd that President Biden and Jen Psaki they have said that they are not done with this and they are going to put the pressure on it Joe Manchin. They still want to keep talking to him and apparently, Joe Manchin is open to continuing this conversation. read more

