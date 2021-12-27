He's Running: Trump Does A Moonwalk On Vaccine Stance

Articles

Joe Scarborough opened this segment with a Christmas Day message from Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones denouncing Trump over his recent support of vaccines.

An emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump. You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy that you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived to push this toxic poison on the public and attack your constituents when they simply try to save their lives and the lives of others. What you told Candace Owens a few days ago is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.

"A dirty liar condemning somebody telling the truth. A guy who was actually made his living -- from telling lie after lie and now, Reverend Al, you and I have known Donald Trump for a long time. I had to laugh last week when people said oh, this is Donald Trump saying this and he'll change tomorrow and whatnot," Scarborough said.

