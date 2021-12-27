Candace Owens Pushes Covid Cure: Turns Skin Permanently Blue

Articles

It's hard, at this point, to figure out what Candace Owens' actual end game is.

Does she want to kill her audience? Sell them a promise of superiority and immortality? Or is she just living grift to grift, knowing that those who consider her reliable also have all the mental retention of a clipped toenail?

The Daily Beast reports that Owens, fresh off her disastrous interview with Donald Trump (he now of the pro-vax traitors, really?), is pushing colloidal silver as a Covid preventative and/or cure.

Candace Owens is encouraging people on Instagram to take colloidal silver which she claims to consume at least a teaspoon of / day

Colloidal silver is described as an “ancient remedy” which can cause mysterious illnesses & has no known health benefits pic.twitter.com/hqlbSVQWwC — LeGate (@williamlegate) December 26, 2021 read more

