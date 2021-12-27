Don Trump Jr Promotes 'Christian' Violence Against The Left

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 December 2021

During the heinous Turning Point USA hate conference, Donald Trump Junior bashed the teachings of Jesus to the agitated evangelical crowd, and offered up kind the speech that leads to violence and death.

Junior's brand of grievance performance politics is vicious.

Claiming that "the Left" wants to cancel out every Christian Republican voice in America, he claims they have to get with the cancel culture program.

It's same program that they've been using since Trump ran for office. It has expelled Liz Cheney and any other Republican in Congress for speaking out against the insurrection of January 6 and not glorifying Trump's ego.

That's called fascism, Don Jr.

And then he spoke like a person trying to start the next civil war in this country.

Junior said, "We've turned the other cheek and I understand, I sort of understand the biblical reference. I understand the mentality but it's gotten us nothing. It's gotten us nothing!"

Turning the other cheek is dead. Long live the next insurrection!

I've been covering politics on a daily basis since 2004, and have never seen Republicans turn the other cheek, ever.

Donald Trump Junior and his treasonous father are telling his supporters anything goes in order to win.

Their hatred is all an act to rile up their sycophants to gain power and money. We all saw what their hatred can do on January 6th.

