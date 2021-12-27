Fox Hosts Appalled That Anyone Would Dare 'Shame' The Unvaccinated

Articles

The hosts of Fox & Friends used an op-ed in The Washington Post about not feeling ashamed if you wind up with a breakthrough case of COVID as an excuse to push more dangerous, irresponsible anti-vax rhetoric on their propaganda network.

Here's Will Cain, Carly Shimkus, and Todd Piro turning the article on its head and griping about people supposedly "shaming" the unvaccinated, ignoring that the vaccines are working and keeping people with breakthrough cases out of the hospital, and lying about whether wearing masks helps to slow the spread of the virus.

SHIMKUS: There's also a Washington Post headline, an article that really caught our attention, because apparently, all of us should feel ashamed if we catch COVID-19. The headline is: “Thousands Who 'Followed The Rules' Are About To Get Covid, They Shouldn't Be Ashamed.” And they have some tips. They say “Acknowledge it. Set it aside in favor of proper health protocols. Don't over-explain the situation. Consider it a learning experience. Keep in mind that you can't control what others do or think. Practice self-compassion and remember you're not a failure.” read more

