Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

From a semi-fictionalized account of the Netanyahus to a meditation on ancient Rome’s stabbiness, here are the best book and film reviews Foreign Policy published this year.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/12/25/2021-best-reviews-foreign-policy-books-films/