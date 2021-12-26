The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crookie Award: Best One-Sentence Summation Of The Year, Jake Tapper

Watching this CNN clip from January 6, the CNN panel attempting to voiceover the violent attempt on our democracy, is chilling.

We've gotta hand it to Jake Tapper. He said what needed to be said, and still needs to be said, in one sentence. At the 1:29 mark of the video above.

"He [Trump] could stop this with one tweet, and he will not, because he likes this."

And for that succinct statement, a moment in history that will echo in all the histories of that day that follow, we give Jake Tapper this Crookie "Good Guys" Award.

