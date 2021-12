Articles

After a long, stressful weekend of trying to maintain the pretense of holiday cheer with your drunk Uncle QAnon, your nitpicking mother-in-law, and the rest of the family, we all need our souls refreshed. And her it is. A sweet, little girl who is signing her Christmas concert so that her deaf parents can follow along and feel included.

This might be exactly what I needed to see today. pic.twitter.com/ONXioxMCHe — Eric Alper ???? (@ThatEricAlper) December 25, 2021

