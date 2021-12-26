The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Georgia Election Workers Sue Rudy Giuliani For Extreme Harassment

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Georgia Election Workers Sue Rudy Giuliani For Extreme Harassment

Reuters is reporting that two Georgia election works that were the target of right-wing lies and outrage over faux election fraud have sued Rudy Giuliani and OAN.

"According to the complaint, Giuliani then "amplified the video by posting about it on social media," while "OAN, its hosts, and its staff" took Giuliani's assertions and "published them to millions of its viewers and readers."

There must be severe consequences for members of the Trump campaign and their minions for pushing easily debunked conspiracy theories after Trump (now the first sitting president to betray his office) lost the election.

Those purposeful lies eventually led to the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 that soiled the nation.

OANN helped fuel every vicious lie and their conspiracy theories that fueled wingnut outrage, still in existence today.

If we can't lock them up, then may they all get burned at the stake and go bankrupt.

The damage they have done to this country hasn't even been totally up yet.
Their debts are still climbing.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/rudy-giuliani-sued-georigia-election

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version