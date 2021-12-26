Georgia Election Workers Sue Rudy Giuliani For Extreme Harassment

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 14:30 Hits: 7

Reuters is reporting that two Georgia election works that were the target of right-wing lies and outrage over faux election fraud have sued Rudy Giuliani and OAN.

"According to the complaint, Giuliani then "amplified the video by posting about it on social media," while "OAN, its hosts, and its staff" took Giuliani's assertions and "published them to millions of its viewers and readers."

There must be severe consequences for members of the Trump campaign and their minions for pushing easily debunked conspiracy theories after Trump (now the first sitting president to betray his office) lost the election.

Those purposeful lies eventually led to the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 that soiled the nation.

OANN helped fuel every vicious lie and their conspiracy theories that fueled wingnut outrage, still in existence today.

If we can't lock them up, then may they all get burned at the stake and go bankrupt.

The damage they have done to this country hasn't even been totally up yet.

Their debts are still climbing.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/rudy-giuliani-sued-georigia-election