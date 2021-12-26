MAGA World Turns On Trump

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 16:00 Hits: 7

It seems anti-vaxxer MAGA girl isn't the only one upset with Trump and Bill O'Reilly after both admitted during a lightly attended event in Dallas that they'd received their COVID booster shots.

Conspiracy theorist and January 6th insurrectionist Alex Jones suggested during his InfoWars show this Thursday that someone is blackmailing Trump:

Donald Trump is "destroying himself" and "committing political suicide" by endorsing COVID-19 vaccines and not doing enough to help jailed Capitol insurrectionists, according to MAGA conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

During his InfoWars show on Thursday, Jones interviewed Alison Steinberg, a former Trump supporter who recently posted a viral video slamming the former president over his vaccine stance.

Steinberg told Jones Trump is "backing Big Pharma" and "wanting all this credit for something that we know is evil and is a bioweapon." "I think more people need to wake up to the fact that he is not actually on our side anymore," she said.