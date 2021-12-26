AntiVaxxers In Disarray! Candace Owens Tries To Defend Old Man Trump

Articles

Candace Owens called Trump too old to understand the antivax nutjobs who are her viewers.

This was in response to an interview she did with the treasonous ex-president where he finally defended COVID vaccines.

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones.” He continued with, “The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

Trump should not be lauded for finally admitting that vaccines do work, even if it was to Candace Owens. If he acted like more a human being instead of a fascist narcissist when he was president and COVID-19 first began its spread, many more Americans would be alive today.

However, this infuriated the MAGA crowd of ingrates so thoroughly that Owens was forced to defend Trump with the same ageist attacks they usually save for President Biden.

"You oftentimes forget how old Trump is," Owens said. She continued characterizing Trump as a dinosaur, saying, [Trump] is so old that "he came from a time before TV, before Internet, before being able to conduct independent research!"

Who knew the real world only started in 2000? Everything that happened in the world before big screen TVs and Google is a myth!

