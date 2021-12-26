Idiocracy 2021: Fox 'News' Version

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 17:01

A few months ago, The Guardian did a review of Mike Judge's 2006 film, Idiocracy, calling it "a disturbingly prophetic look at the future of America – and our era of stupidity."

About a week ago, Fox Business News' Kennedy did an eerily similar take on a scene from that movie while mocking the notion of student loan relief.

Source: The Guardian

Are we living in the age of stupid? The era of the idiot? The answer of course is yes, with examples of monstrous moronicism everywhere — from climate deniers to the “plandemic” crowd who believe COVID-19 was cooked up in Bill Gates’ basement. On the other hand, human beings have always been illogical creatures. A better question is whether we are, as a species, becoming dumberer. If this is already the era of the idiot, what comes next? An “Idiocracy,” according to film-maker Mike Judge. The Beavis and Butt-head, King of the Hill and Silicon Valley creator’s dystopian 2006 comedy (which he directed and co-wrote with Ethan Cohen) arrived with its own terminology to help us prepare for the upcoming reality TV special that we may call The Collapse of Reality Itself. read more

