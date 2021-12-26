The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alex Jones Is Done With 'Completely Ignorant' Donald Trump

Alex Jones posted an "Emergency Christmas Day Warning" to Donald Trump on Saturday following Trump's pro-vaccine comments to Candace Owens earlier in the week. This enraged and divided all of MAGA world, with some big accounts calling him out.

Jones said: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres. Trump. You are either completely ignorant...or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived...What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.”

Pro-Trump cartoonist, Ben Garrison, posted this doozy immediately after the interview:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/alex-jones-turns-donald-trump

