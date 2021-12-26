Alex Jones Is Done With 'Completely Ignorant' Donald Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 18:13 Hits: 7

Alex Jones posted an "Emergency Christmas Day Warning" to Donald Trump on Saturday following Trump's pro-vaccine comments to Candace Owens earlier in the week. This enraged and divided all of MAGA world, with some big accounts calling him out.

Jones said: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres. Trump. You are either completely ignorant...or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived...What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.”

Clip:

Alex Jones: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres Trump. You are either completely ignorant .. or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived .. What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.” pic.twitter.com/rNCNdvgNrm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 25, 2021

Pro-Trump cartoonist, Ben Garrison, posted this doozy immediately after the interview:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/alex-jones-turns-donald-trump