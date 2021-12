Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 11:01 Hits: 1

Republicans are flirting with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) as he faces backlash from his own party over his opposition to Build Back Better. GOP senators, most of whom are friendly with Manchin, are making it clear they would welcome him into...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/587021-gop-steps-up-flirtation-with-manchin