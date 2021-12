Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 10:10 Hits: 0

The FDA authorizes the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 at home. The House Jan. 6 panel wants to talk to Trump ally Rep. Jordan. Russian President Putin holds his annual year-end new conference.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/23/1067171990/morning-news-brief