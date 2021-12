Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 18:46 Hits: 0

HuffPost journalist Ryan J. Reilly says "sedition hunters" have used videos, social media posts and facial recognition software to identify individuals who participated in the storming of the Capitol.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/23/1066835433/how-a-group-of-online-sleuths-are-helping-the-fbi-track-down-jan-6-rioters