Kim Potter Verdict: Guilty In Death Of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter, former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright, was found guilty of both 1st and 2nd degree manslaughter after nearly 4 days of jury deliberations by the jury. Her defense was that she intended to use her taser, and not her gun, and that it was an "honest mistake."
The jury didn't buy it.
She was remanded to jail pending her sentencing hearing in early 2022.
