School Librarian Terrorizes Third Graders With Holocaust Reenactment

It's a rare thing for me to be rendered speechless. Wordless. Motionless. And yet:

An elementary school staff member in Washington, D.C., instructed third grade students to re-enact scenes from the Holocaust and, when asked by the children why the Germans committed the atrocities, the staff member said it was "because the Jews ruined Christmas," according to news reports. The third graders at Watkins Elementary School in southeast D.C. were told to re-enact the digging of mass graves and the shooting of victims as part of a library class, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

I saw the report over the weekend, absorbed of it what my brain and soul could handle, then put it away to keep the generational trauma at bay so that I could continue to function. And yet:

A different parent of a student who was a part of the reenactment said her son had to pretend to be on a train to a concentration camp, then act as if he were dying in a gas chamber. He also had to act as if he were shooting his peers, the parent said. The parent spoke on the condition of anonymity and declined to name the child. read more

