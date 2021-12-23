The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michael Flynn's Request Thrown Out Of Court In ONE Day

Michael Flynn is racking up court losses as fast as Donald Trump, this time his bid for a temporary restraining order was denied before the ink even had a chance to dry on the application. CNN reports that his attempt to block the January 6th Committee from a possible FUTURE subpoena to access his phone records and demand a deposition FAILED miserably. Flynn is so terrified that he tried to get a preemptive TRO and was promptly laughed out of court.

The ruling came one day after he made the request in a Florida federal court. CNN reports that 11 other people who the committee has requested phone records from have sued, but none have done it before the subpoena was filed. In addition to those 11, hundreds of witness has spoken with the committee and over a 100 have had their phone records requested.

